The Arlington Committee of 100 will host an online forum featuring the three candidates for the July 7 County Board special election.
The event will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, June 10 at 7 p.m.
Democrat Takis Karantonis, Republican Bob Cambridge and independent Susan Cunningham are competing to fill the remainder of the term of Erik Gutshall, who died in office in April.
For information and to register to view the forum, see the Website at www.arlc100.org.
