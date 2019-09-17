The Arlington Committee of 100 will host a County Board candidate forum on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. at Phelan Hall on the main campus of Marymount University.
Incumbent Democrats Christian Dorsey and Katie Cristol and independent challengers Audrey Clement and Arron O’Dell have been invited to participate.
The night will begin with a meet-and-greet at 7 p.m., followed by (optional) dinner at 7:30 p.m. The community is invited; reservations for dinner, if desired, are required by Sept. 29.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtoncommitteeof100.org.
