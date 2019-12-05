She beat off an intra-party challenge in 2016, and if Libby Garvey wants to hold on to her Arlington County Board seat, she’ll have to do it again.
The local 2020 election season formally kicked off Dec. 4, with both Garvey and challenger Chanda Choun announcing their candidacies at the monthly Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting.
The two – and any others who might enter the fray – will square off in a June primary, with the victor heading to what likely will be an easy victory in the Nov. 3 general election.
Garvey, who has served on the County Board since winning a special election in 2012, said she has been true to the needs of constituents and her own convictions while in office.
“Standing up for political principles can be dangerous, even if you’re not looking for trouble,” she said, choosing as a mantra “be persistent and do what you believe is right.”
Choun, who won 40 percent of the vote in a Democratic-nomination battle with Matt de Ferranti in 2018 and has stayed active since, had praise for Garvey’s service but suggested it was time to turn the page.
Choun’s agenda is decidedly to the left of Garvey’s: He promised a “green new deal for Arlington” and aggressively promoted the idea of rent control, which he acknowledged would require action from the General Assembly.
“I’m ready for this fight,” said Choun, who grew up in a refugee camp in Southeast Asia, emigrated to the U.S. and served in the American military before turning to a tech career.
Garvey had served 15 years on the School Board when she was elected to the County Board in 2012 following the ascension of board member Barbara Favola to the state Senate. During her first years in office, Garvey’s single-minded determination to derail the Columbia Pike streetcar proposal, and her decision to support independent County Board candidate John Vihstadt over Democratic nominee Alan Howze in a pair of 2014 elections, led to her being ostracized from the Arlington County Democratic Committee for a period.
In 2016, back in the committee’s fold, Garvey defeated Erik Gutshall in the Democratic primary and went on to win the general election. Gutshall rebounded from the loss, joining her on the County Board a year later. They likely will serve as chairman and vice chairman of the County Board, respectively, in 2020.
Largely unknown in political circles when he took on de Ferranti in 2018 – de Ferranti unseated Vihstadt that November – Choun has benefited from a robustly upbeat personality and has been visible at a plethora of community events over the years.
It’s possible other candidates could join the intra-party race, although those seeking to unseat Garvey are eager for a one-on-one matchup in the June 9 primary, as any larger field would split the opposition and might guarantee her a new term.
Republicans and independents could end up on the Nov. 3 ballot to face the Democratic nominee, but it is likely to be merely an academic exercise. Democrats are dominant in virtually every Arlington election, and rarely are more dominant than when a presidential race tops the ballot. No Republican presidential nominee has won Arlington since Ronald Reagan in 1980, and Donald Trump garnered a flaccid 17 percent of the county vote in 2016.
