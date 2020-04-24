A special to election will be held Tuesday, July 7, to fill the remainder of the term of Arlington County Board member Erik Gutshall, who died April 16.
Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr. on April 24 formally ordered the election, choosing the later of two dates available to him under the Code of Virginia. Newman's other option was June 30.
Gutshall, who was chairing the Planning Commission when he was elected to the County Board in November 2017, was felled by brain cancer at age 49. He was the fourth County Board member to die in office since the body was created in 1932, the first since board chairman Charles Monroe died of a stroke while chairing a meeting in January 2003.
Following the death of Monroe, Walter Tejada was elected to fill the remainder of his term, and served on the County Board until 2015.
The winner of the special election will fill out the remainder of Gutshall's term, which runs through December 2021.
More to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.