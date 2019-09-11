It’s a marriage of both affection and convenience: The Arlington County Democratic Committee and District of Columbia Democratic State Committee are teaming up to work on projects of mutual interest.
The Arlington committee has engaged its D.C. counterparts to provide resources in an effort to win Democratic control of the Virginia legislature in Nov. 5 elections.
In addition to identifying key races in battleground General Assembly districts, the initiative “organizes canvassing trips to swing districts, arranges carpools and facilitates volunteer overnight housing when needed,” Arlington Democratic leaders said.
“D.C. Democrats can make the critical difference this year in Virginia’s close legislative races, and we are grateful for their support,” Arlington Democratic chair Jill Caiazzo said. “Arlington Democrats will serve as a primary gateway to Virginia for D.C. Democrats. We will ensure that D.C. Democratic volunteers are deployed to strategic field locations in close races.”
In return, the Arlington Democratic Committee will put its support behind efforts to make the District of Columbia a state. The Arlington committee recently adopted a resolution supporting the statehood proposal.
