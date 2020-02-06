The Democratic field for two open Arlington School Board seats grew to six on Feb. 5.
Steven Krieger – a 15-year county residents, attorney and parent of two young sons – formally declared his candidacy in front of the Arlington County Democratic Committee.
“I’m very invested in the long-term success of [Arlington Public Schools],” Krieger said in remarks to the Democratic rank-and-file. “We need to do better . . . you can’t have a one-size-fits-all approach.”
His kickoff comes a month after a batch of five contenders launched bids to succeed incumbents Nancy Van Doren and Tannia Talento, who announced late last year they would not seek re-election after relatively short tenures of six and four years, respectively.
Democrats will choose the endorsees in a May caucus, with the two selected moving on to the Nov. 3 general election.
In his remarks, Krieger made sure to tout the concept of “equity” – that obligatory, if still nebulous, password for modern-day progressive candidates – and also pushed for higher teacher pay, early identification of students with learning challenges, more efficiency in school operations and a return of summertime enrichment programs, which were killed off by the current School Board last month.
He joins a Democratic ballot that already includes David Priddy, Terron Sims, Symone Walker, Cristina Diaz-Torres and Sandy Munnell. Priddy and Sims have run before; the others are first-time candidates.
State law makes School Board posts non-partisan positions, but does not prohibit parties from recruiting and endorsing candidates. All five current Arlington School Board members won the Democratic endorsement en route to general-election victories.
Arlington Republicans, who have not fielded a School Board contender in years, are on the hunt for one or more candidates, while independents have until June to file for the post.
