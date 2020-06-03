Candidates Cristina Diaz-Torres and David Priddy emerged from a field of five to win the Democratic endorsement for School Board, and now move on to the Nov. 3 general election.
Diaz-Torres and Priddy bested Sandy Munnell, Terron Sims II and Steven Krieger in a unique, mail-in caucus vote necessitated by the public-health pandemic.
“Our team and the community stepped up to make it a success,” Arlington County Democratic Committee chair Jill Caiazzo said. “More than 5,700 ballots were cast, far exceeding the 1,994 ballots cast in the 2019 in-person School Board caucus.”
Democrats used a ranked-choice method of voting, where those casting ballots could list their choices in order and the lowest-scoring candidates eliminated in successive rounds of voting.
Priddy previously had run for office, losing a caucus challenge to School Board member Reid Goldstein. Diaz-Torres is a first-time candidate but has been active in local Democratic politics.
Officially, School Board seats are nonpartisan in Virginia, but political parties can “endorse” candidates rather than formally nominating them. All School Board members since 2007 have won the Democratic endorsement prior to winning general-election victories.
Incumbents Nancy Van Doren and Tannia Talento opted against seeking re-election. Both are Democrats; Van Doren has served six years and Talento four.
