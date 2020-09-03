While they are encouraging voters to cast ballots in advance, the Arlington County Democratic Committee still plans to put boots on the ground at all the community’s precincts on Election Day.
“We need all-day coverage – about 700 volunteers,” said Carol Fontein, who heads precinct operations for the county’s dominant political party. “We have to get out every single last vote.”
“Poll greeters,” as they are called, traditionally hand voters the Democratic Committee’s sample ballot as they head into polling places. This year, given the pandemic, it likely will be a contact-less procedure, with the sample ballots on a table and party volunteers urging them to take one.
“We want to make sure that they see and/or take a sample ballot,” Fontein said, but “safety first.”
While county Republicans are likely to position volunteers at some precincts, the Democratic Election Day effort is the stuff of legend – staffed from 5:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. (or until the last voter gets to the front of the line) in all of the county’s 54 precincts.
“We are going forward with full force – pushing hard up and down the ballot,” Democratic chair Jill Caiazzo told the rank-and-file during the party’s Sept. 2 meeting. “Get ready to rumble as we come into the home stretch.”
Locally and perhaps even statewide, Democrats seem to have little to worry about on Nov. 3. Barring a national landslide the other direction, the state is seen as safe for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, while U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th) and County Board Chairman Libby Garvey are unlikely to face significant detours on their quest for re-election.
Only two races would seem to be interesting, from a competitive standpoint:
• In the School Board race, independent Symone Walker is taking on Democratic endorsees Cristina Diaz Torres and David Priddy. The winners will succeed Nancy Van Doren and Tannia Talento, Democrats who did not seek re-election.
• The Arlington County Democratic Committee has staked out a position opposing the proposed state constitutional amendment that would set up a bipartisan redistricting commission. The general feeling is that amendment is en route to passage.
How powerful is the Democratic sample ballot in Arlington? Every election, there are reports of voters attempting to scan it, rather than actual ballots, into voting machines. (For those who think such reports must be apocryphal, they routinely are confirmed by county election officials.)
Exactly how many voters will turn up on Election Day, rather than casting ballots by mail or in person in advance, remains to be seen. Election officials are encouraging early voting, and in the July 7 County Board special election, more than half the votes were cast that way.
At the Sept. 2 meeting, Caiazzo pressed the Democratic rank-and-file to use the upcoming in-person early voting, which will begin later this month. She said individuals who are “comfortable enough to leave your home to go grocery shopping” should consider early voting.
Democrats also plan to have poll greeters at the various early-voting sites across Arlington leading up to Election Day.
