The Arlington County Democratic Committee is aiming to increase the community’s 2020 voter-participation rate nearly 10 percent from 2016’s presidential race, building on past efforts and launching new initiatives to get there.
“We’re pulling out all the stops,” party chair Jill Caiazzo said on Feb. 5, telling the rank-and-file that their efforts would be the difference between success and failure.
“If you do not get out there and volunteer, it will all be for nothing,” Caiazzo said of get-out-the-vote efforts currently ramping up.
Some of that work already is being done. “We’re pretty much on the ground seven days a week,” said Kim Phillip, a leader in the Democratic outreach effort.
Democrats are attempting to prime the pump toward a 90-percent turnout rate on Nov. 3, up from 82 percent in 2016.
“It’s not crazy,” said Marsha Johnson, who heads Democratic voter-support efforts, in announcing the goal. (“Even if it is, I don’t care; we’re doing it anyway,” Caiazzo chuckled.)
Given the community’s political proclivities – Arlington voters gave Donald Trump just 17 percent of the vote four years ago – nearly all extra voters who turn up are likely to benefit the Democratic cause.
The broader question, though, is: Will turnout efforts at the local level – where Democrats are all but guaranteed victory anyway – matter in the broader Virginia political landscape?
After all, the 8th District seat held by U.S. Rep. Don Beyer is secure; U.S. Sen. Mark Warner is liked, if not loved, by enough Virginia voters to probably be safe in his re-election bid; there are no other statewide races on the ballot; and Virginia, for 2020 at least, seems likely to go for the eventual Democratic presidential nominee unless the party suffers a complete meltdown at the national level.
But, as Democratic precinct-operations chief Carol Fontein noted, all local Democrats can do is carry water for their cause and let the chips fall where they may.
“Arlington is going to have a great year, and if Arlington has a great year, Virginia has a great year,” Fontein said. “And if Virginia has a great year, we have done our job.”
At the Feb. 5 Democratic meeting, the party approved 14 new precinct captains, bringing to 99 (out of a total 126) slots currently filled. Democrats use two or three captains per precinct to run the nuts and bolts of Election Day operations.
“Precinct captains are the face and the voice of the Democratic Party in their neighborhoods,” Fontein said.
The party already has been active registering new voters at Metro stations, and plans to expand its efforts in the run-up to the March 3 presidential primary and June 9 County Board primary. A host of other initiatives are in the works.
“All the little bits add up to something big,” Johnson said.
