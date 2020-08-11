The Arlington County Democratic Committee has established a “disability caucus,” with a kickoff meeting slated for this week.
The new organization is designed to raise awareness among local Democrats of disability issues, and to promote civic engagement across the community.
The co-chairs of the caucus will be Daniel Davis and Michael Angeloni. The kickoff program is slated for Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. (For information, e-mail dandem75@gmail.com.)
In September, the caucus plans to mark the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with a program. The date has yet to be set.
(The Americans with Disabilities Act was modeled on the Virginians with Disabilities Act, approved by the General Assembly under patronage of Del. Warren Stambaugh, an Arlington Democrat.)
Another weekday, another ACDC press release repackaged as News. How about, instead, a feature about how people with mobility disabilities are increasingly afraid to use sidewalks because the Democrat-controlled County Government (led by bicycle fanatic Libby Garvey) won't enforce traffic ordinances related to reckless behavior by riders of personal mobility vehicles?
Never mind the sidewalks in the County's urbanized areas. The plaza behind the building where the County Board meets is way too hazardous for mobility-disabled pedestrians.
