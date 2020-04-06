The Arlington County Democratic Committee is formulating options to carry through with its School Board caucus in the wake of public-health concerns.
“We are working on a plan,” party chair Jill Caiazzo said at the monthly meeting of the Democratic Committee, held online due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Five Democratic candidates are eyeing the seats of incumbents Tannia Talento and Nancy Van Doren, who are not seeking re-election to new School Board terms. The field includes David Priddy, Terron Sims, Cristina Diaz-Torres, Sandy Munnell and Steve Krieger. A sixth candidate, Symone Walker, initially filed for the caucus but subsequently opted to run as an independent in the general election.
Democrats had planned two days of caucus voting at county schools in May, but it appears increasingly unlikely that will take place. Because the caucus is not a state-run political event, Democrats have a significant amount of leeway in setting up (and amending) procedures.
State law considers School Board posts to be nonpartisan, but local political parties have the ability to “endorse” rather than formally nominate contenders. All five current School Board members won the Democratic endorsement before winning general-election races.
Under traditional Virginia election timetables, independent candidates for political office (which would include Democratic endorsees for School Board) have until mid-June to submit paperwork to get on the ballot. That deadline coincides with the state-run primary for partisan offices, which currently is slated to go on as planned on June 9.
County Republicans also have announced the desire to field at least one School Board endorsee, but may not have made much progress. The last time a non-Democrat served on the Arlington School Board was when Dave Foster, a Republican, occupied a seat from 2000-07.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.