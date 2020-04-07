The Arlington County Democratic Committee is switching to a mail-in election to select two endorsees for School Board, with results expected to be released in early June.
The new process, devised in the wake of the COVID-19 public-health crisis, replaces the traditional Democratic caucus, which usually includes two or three days of in-person voting.
“Given our available resources, the only safe and reliable option for a large-scale caucus is to conduct the vote by mail,” party chair Jill Caiazzo said.
To participate, county voters first will need to submit a ballot request through the Website www.arlingtondemocrats.org no later than May 7. Ballots will then be mailed out, and must be returned and in the hands of the party by May 30. Counting will begin the next day, with results reported no later than June 9.
The party “will use a secure and efficient procedure to open, validate and count ballots” that will be open to representatives of candidates, said Jacki Wilson, who is heading Democrats’ caucus efforts.
(Full details can be found at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.)
Five Democratic candidates are eyeing the seats of incumbents Tannia Talento and Nancy Van Doren, who are not seeking re-election to new School Board terms. The field includes David Priddy, Terron Sims, Cristina Diaz-Torres, Sandy Munnell and Steve Krieger. A sixth candidate, Symone Walker, initially filed for the caucus but subsequently opted to run as an independent in the general election.
Democrats use an instant-runoff process to select their endorsees for School Board, allowing voters to rank candidates by preference. The field will be winnowed through the elimination of those getting the least votes, with the first two candidates to receive a majority of votes being anointed.
State law considers School Board posts to be nonpartisan, but local political parties have the ability to “endorse” rather than formally nominate contenders. All five current School Board members won the Democratic endorsement before winning general-election races.
County Republicans also have announced the desire to field at least one School Board endorsee, but may not have made much progress. The last time a non-Democrat served on the Arlington School Board was when Dave Foster, a Republican, occupied a seat from 2000-07.
Under Virginia’s election calendar, independent candidates for political office (which would include Democratic endorsees for School Board) have until June 9 to submit paperwork to get on the Nov. 3 ballot. That deadline coincides with the date of the state-run primaries for partisan offices, which currently are slated to go on as planned, although state officials are asking voters to request and submit absentee ballots rather than vote in person.
In Arlington, voters will have the opportunity to vote in one of two primaries – a Democratic one for County Board or a Republican one for U.S. Senate – but will not be able to participate in both.
