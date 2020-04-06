Democrats See Few Defections from ‘Blue Victory Dinner’ Patrons: Arlington County Democratic Committee leaders say the party did not take a big financial hit due to the cancellation of its Blue Victory Dinner, which traditionally brings in about a third of operating revenue for county Democrats each year.
“We had very few folks ask for refunds,” party chair Jill Caiazzo said.
The gala had been slated for April 4 but was nixed due to public-health concerns. In its place, Democratic leaders offered those, who were willing to let the party keep the ticket prices, access to an online event, which included remarks by former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson and “virtual” presentation of annual awards.
“We’re sorry we can’t be together,” but the online festivities “hopefully will inspire us” in the run-up to the Nov. 3 general election, said Elizabeth Morgan, finance chair of the Arlington County Democratic Committee.
While Democrats hold a commanding power base in Arlington politics, “the party still needs the funds” to get its message out, Caiazzo said.
“We will put these funds to good use,” she said.
Co-chairs for the Blue Victory Dinner and its subsequent online transformation were Kate Froelich, Sara Steinberg and Declan Stone.
(0) comments
