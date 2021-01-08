[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County Democratic Committee has set the date – Feb. 23 – for its third annual open house for potential political candidates.
The event will be held “virtually” this year due to the public-health situation, party chair Jill Caiazzo said.
The program is not simply designed for those planning to seek office in the coming year, but also for those who want to know the intricacies of doing so for potential future runs. Attendance is not a requirement of running for office.
Among speakers at the 2021 event will be former County Board and School Board member Mary Hynes and former School Board member Tannia Talento.
Additional details will be posted at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
