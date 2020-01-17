Five already are in the running, but plenty of time remains for additional aspirants to jump in and seek the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s endorsement for School Board.
The party has set a deadline of March 2 to file for the post. Democrats will select two endorsees in a pair of caucus-voting days in early May.
“The School Board is one of Arlington County’s most important elected offices,” Democratic chair Jill Caiazzo said, encouraging “candidates who are dedicated to Democratic values and policy positions to seek our endorsement.”
(They also need to bring along a check – the filing fee is $423.16, which equates to 2 percent of the salary of a School Board member.)
Incumbents Nancy Van Doren and Tannia Talento, whose seats are on the general-election ballot in November, earlier announced they would not be seeking re-election. At the Jan. 8 Democratic Committee meeting, five prospects – Terron Sims, Symone Walker, David Priddy, Cristina Diaz-Torres and Sandy Munnell – kicked off their campaigns.
Democrats will use the “instant-runoff” format during the caucus, with voters allowed to rank candidates in order of preference. Low-scoring contenders are then eliminated and their votes reallocated as directed by voters. The first two candidates who pick up more than 50 percent of the vote via the process will be the nominees.
State law makes School Board posts non-partisan positions, but does not prohibit parties from recruiting and endorsing candidates. All five current Arlington School Board members won the Democratic endorsement en route to general-election victories.
While Democrats will be favored in Arlington’s Nov. 3 general elections, the filing deadline for other candidates will be open until June.
The next School Board members will take office Jan. 1, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.