The Arlington County Democratic Committee’s traditional fall events schedule is going “virtual” due to the current public-health situation, starting with the party’s traditional Labor Day kickoff event.
Normally a chili cookoff held at the Lyon Park Community Center, the event this year will be held on the traditional day (Sept. 7) from 1 to 3 p.m., but will be presented as an online barbecue.
The political organization also aims to host a virtual celebration of its 100th anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 7 to 9 p.m.
For information and tickets, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
(1) comment
Rather than Inside Nova / SG boosting one-party government year in and year out can we please see this year some features in this blog about ALL candidates for public office? Starting with the Independent candidates for Arlington County Board and Arlington School Board?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.