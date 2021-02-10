[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County Democratic Committee will host an open house for prospective volunteers on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. Because of public-health conditions, the event will be held online.
“It’s a great event to get to know ways to get involved,” said Maggie Davis, deputy chair of the local Democratic committee. “We are a very action-oriented organization.
The event is open to the public, but registration is required. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
