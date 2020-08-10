It most likely will be an anti-climax, but the Arlington County Democratic Committee next month will vote whether to support the five local bond referendums on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Support by Democrats is almost assured; the party has not opposed a local bond referendum in at least two generations, and opposing one or all of the ballot items proposed by the all-Democratic County Board this year would be as likely as the party’s deciding Donald Trump deserved another term in the White House.
The five local referendums on the ballot include:
• A referendum totaling $52.65 million for county schools.
• A referendum totaling $50.84 million for stormwater projects.
• A referendum totaling $29.94 million for transportation and Metro.
• A referendum totaling $7.485 million for community infrastructure.
• A referendum totaling $3.63 million for parks and recreation.
Arlington voters have not turned down a local bond referendum since 1979.
County Democrats will host an online educational session on the bond package on Aug. 22 at 11 a.m., featuring County Board members Matt de Ferranti and Takis Karantonis. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
• • •
Another ACDC press release repackaged by Scott McCaffrey as "news" with editorial comments. Journalism in Arlington? What's "Journalism" There is at least $20 million buried in this referendum for dedicated recreation uses, if Mr. McCaffrey bothered to fact-check-before-publishing.
