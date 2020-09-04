The Arlington County Democratic Committee on Sept. 2 voted to back all five county bond referendums on the Nov. 3 ballot, and will note its support for the measures in the party’s sample ballot and other outreach materials.
The decision is no surprise; Arlington Democrats haven’t opposed a local bond referendum in decades. The party’s steering committee had recommended unanimously that the rank-and-file vote in support of them.
On the Nov. 3 ballot:
• A referendum totaling $52.65 million for county schools.
• A referendum totaling $50.84 million for stormwater projects.
• A referendum totaling $29.94 million for transportation and Metro.
• A referendum totaling $7.485 million for community infrastructure.
• A referendum totaling $3.63 million for parks and recreation.
Arlington voters have not turned down a local bond referendum in more than 40 years; most pass with between 60 percent and 80 percent of the vote.
Democrats also voted Sept. 2 to support a state constitutional amendment that, if approved by voters, will provide car-tax relief to those with 100-percent disabilities that were a result of military-related injuries.
Arlington County Democratic Committee chair Jill Caiazzo called that measure a “noncontroversial and very important” one. There was no opposition reported.
In early August, the party took up the other constitutional amendment on the Nov. 3 ballot, voting by a 3-to-1 margin to oppose the call for a redistricting commission to set legislative boundaries.
(1) comment
Again, at least $20 million will be used to repurpose existing public open space for recreation because the all-Democrat County Government refuses to demand that its favored in-fill developers contribute so the County may acquire land for open public space.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.