Three Arlington County Board members, a School Board member and a constitutional officer have announced their endorsement of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s bid for a third term.
Herring “is known nationally as an attorney general that supports progressive policies – he has shown courage and skill supporting civil rights and environmental issues,” said Paul Ferguson, clerk of the Circuit Court for Arlington and Falls Church, in comments to the Sun Gazette.
Ferguson was joined by County Board members Libby Garvey, Matt de Ferranti and Katie Cristol and School Board member Barbara Kanninen in endorsing Herring, who currently is in his second four-year term as attorney general and is hoping for a third.
He is being challenged in the Democratic primary by Del. Jay Jones. Voting occurs in June.
Ferguson, who before being elected as clerk of court served as a County Board member, noted that he had worked with Herring on various issues when the latter was a member of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.
“I was impressed with his skills going back to the days we served in local government together,” Ferguson said, calling Herring “knowledgeable and easy to work with.”
Mr. Herring should investigate parents who move out of Arlington but continue to keep their children enrolled in Arlington schools (at $20,000 / student / year) and continue to vote in Arlington elections, including ranked choice party caucuses.
