The Arlington elections office is taking the Dusty Springfield approach to the June 9 primary election: Wishin’ and hoping’ and thinkin’ and prayin’.
(That’s a 1960s musical reference, for those not in the loop.)
Election officials say they will continue to monitor the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic in case it has ripple effects on the next election.
It is “an evolving situation that we are keeping an eye on,” county elections director Gretchen Reinemeyer said.
Assuming the virus peaks and starts to dissipate in coming weeks – or at least that the feeling of crisis subsides – there may be no need for significant changes for the primary, which on the Democratic side includes a race for Arlington County Board and on the Republican side could include a U.S. Senate race.
One possible challenge: Concerns by those who provide space for polling places about the public-health ramifications.
“The goal is not to make any polling changes, but there could be changes,” Reinemeyer said. “We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do.”
At the March 13 Electoral Board meeting, there also was a wrapup on the Super Tuesday Democratic presidential primary.
“It was a pretty easy day,” said board chairman Charlene Bickford, a view shared by other Electoral Board members.
Reinemeyer agreed, more or less.
“At the end of the day, we had very few complaints – less than 10,” she said. “There are always some technical issues . . . but “there wasn’t anything we couldn’t recover from.”
Turnout in the March 3 primary was the highest ever in a nominating election in Arlington.
Election officials expressed thanks that Arlington Public Schools opted to close schools – albeit with somewhat short notice – for the Democratic presidential primary.
“The schools closing really helped,” said Eric Olsen, deputy director of elections for the county.
