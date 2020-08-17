They probably will not have a bearing on the outcome of any races, but Arlington election officials may have to contend with hundreds or even thousands of ballots arriving after Election Day on Nov. 3.
Under a change to state law enacted by the General Assembly earlier this year, ballots that are postmarked on or before Election Day but are received before the following Friday at noon will be counted.
Previously, mail-in ballots had to be in the hands of election officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day or they were not counted.
The change is law is unlikely to have significant ramifications in Arlington – Democrats probably will not have to sweat it out waiting that Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to see whether their candidates have won. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be ballots arriving in the mail those days.
How many? Only time will tell, but there are some ways to make educated guesses.
County elections chief Gretchen Reinemeyer told the Sun Gazette that, in the July 7 County Board special election, about 4 percent of ballots cast by mail came in during the three-day period after the election.
If that percentage holds for the general election, there could be upward of 2,500 ballots arriving after the polls close, assuming an overall voter turnout of 130,000 – there were 122,000 Arlington residents voting in 2016 – and guesstimating that half of voters opt to cast ballots by mail this year. (Math is a dangerous thing for newsrooms to embark on, but 65,000 multiplied by 4 percent equals 2,600.)
Such a figure would be in line with current projections in neighboring Fairfax County, which is about five times as large as Arlington and is bracing for 10,000 to 15,000 ballots arriving after the polls close but before noon on the following Friday, according to that county’s registrar, Gary Scott.
Mail-in votes received by the close of polling on Nov. 3 will be tabulated and reported that evening across the commonwealth, not held up while awaiting stragglers, so in all but the closest local races – if there are any – results should be known as usual on the night of the election.
Arlington election officials plan to provide pre-paid envelopes when sending out mail ballots, meaning that many if not most will come back without a postmark. A State Board of Elections ruling on Aug. 4 decreed that local election boards accept ballots without postmarks as long as they arrive before the Nov. 6 at noon deadline.
Voters will have another option, as election officials plan to install secure “dropboxes” across the community, and are putting in place rules to ensure the security of the ballots in them and after they are collected.
The new absentee-voting deadline took effect July 1 and was the result of bills patroned this year by Del. Mark Sickles (D-Franconia) and state Sen. Bryce Reeves (R-Fredericksburg). Both measures passed with strong bipartisan support, but did so before the COVID-19 pandemic upended nearly everything.
“This is going to help get more votes counted,” Sickles said of the new law. “I think we’ve probably lost hundreds of votes over the years by folks’ putting in their ballot in the mail around Election Day.”
Virginia law allows absentee ballots to be mailed in up to 45 days before an election and Sickles urged voters planning to do so this fall to send their ballots weeks in advance of the election.
On another election issue, Reinemeyer said it was unlikely that any voter would accidentally receive two ballots in the mail, an issue that came up due to a recent mass-mailing by a third-party group that has provided filled-in forms for local residents to use in requesting mail-in ballots.
The group – the Center for Voter Information – made the news in early August because some of its 500,000 mailings contained incorrect information on the forms. The organization apologized, saying the errors (which apparently did not impact any forms sent to Arlington voters) were accidental, not a deliberate attempt at election chicanery.
But with hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Arlington residents receiving those mailings, what happens if a voter already has requested a mail-in ballot (about 20,000 so far in Arlington) through the state government’s online portal, but then decides to also send in the Center for Voter Information form as a backup?
Reinemeyer said there were multiple layers of safeguards in the process that should prevent any duplicate requests from slipping through the cracks without being caught.
