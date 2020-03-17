Veteran Democratic leader Charlene Bickford will again lead the Arlington Electoral Board for the coming year.
Bickford has been tapped by her colleagues to serve as chairman, with Republican appointee Scott McGeary serving again as secretary and newly arrived Democratic appointee Matt Weinstein serving as vice chairman.
The three-member panel held its annual organizational meeting on March 13.
“I can’t think of a better person in this county” to head the body, said McGeary, who nominated Bickford.
Under state law, local electoral boards are comprised of two members from the party in control of the Governor’s Mansion and the third from the out-of-power party. Also by state law, the chairman and secretary of the panel must be from different parties.
(The secretary, in some ways, is the most powerful position among the three; while no Electoral Board member is getting rich through service, the secretary position does get paid about twice what the other board members earn due to the statutory duties involved.)
Bickford, a retired historian and educator, who like McGeary has extensive experience on the board, said that unlike some other electoral boards statewide, there is a good deal of collegiality in Arlington’s.
“Over the years, we’ve managed to get along, which is not true in all jurisdictions,” she said. “Continuity is a great help.”
Members of the body are appointed by the Circuit Court, which earlier this year tapped Weinstein to succeed David Bell, who retired from the post.
The change gives the body “a new chair of vice,” said Weinstein, repeating a line favored by longtime vice chairman Bell.
Bickford said election officials benefit from the support and goodwill of the county government, which may be called upon in 2020 more than ever.
“It’s a big year; there’s a lot we need,” she said.
The March 13 Electoral Board meeting was the last on the schedule before the June 9 primary, which on the Democratic side will include a County Board contest and on the Republican side may include a U.S. Senate battle. Should circumstances warrant – if the outbreak of COVID-19 virus presents challenges, for instance – the panel can meet again before the primary to address them.
