The Arlington County Board race has its first certified general-election candidate.
Audrey Clement has filed the necessary paperwork with county election officials to run as an independent in the Nov. 3 election.
Clement is a perennial candidate, most often for County Board but occasionally for School Board, who has focused on issues including housing, transportation and government transparency.
In past runs, Clement’s bids have generated varying degrees of public support. In races where she is the lone alternative on the ballot to a Democrat, she has garnered upwards of 30 percent of the vote. But other times, her vote totals have been significantly more modest.
The seat up for grabs on Nov. 3 currently is held by Libby Garvey, who in June will face Chanda Choun in the Democratic primary to see who moves on to the general election.
Republicans also are seeking to field a candidate for November, and independent candidates have until June to qualify for the general-election ballot.
