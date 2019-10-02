With control of the General Assembly at stake on Nov. 5, the Arlington County Republican Committee is taking a page from the outreach efforts of its counterparts on the Democratic side.
The Arlington GOP is asking volunteers to write personal messages on postcards that are being mailed to Republican-leaning voters in key legislative districts across the commonwealth.
“This is an incredibly important effort on our part to help protect Republican majorities in both the House of Delegates and state Senate,” Arlington GOP chairman Andrew Loposser said in a message to the party rank-and-file.
“Many of these races could be decided by just a few hundred votes,” Loposser noted.
The postcard-writing effort is similar to one conducted for a number of years by local Democratic-leaning groups.
The Republican leadership also is planning several postcard-writing parties in the days leading up to the election.
The GOP effort is not targeting Arlington, as Republicans were unable to find challengers to the three state senators and four delegates who represent Arlington in the General Assembly.
