The chairman of the Arlington County Republican Committee is on the hunt for prospective School Board candidates for 2020.
“Democrats are fleeing the Arlington School Board,” GOP chair Andrew Loposser said in an e-mail to the rank-and-file. “Arlington parents are outraged by the status quo on the Arlington School Board, and they’re willing to listen to new voices.”
On that first point – Democrats departing the School Board – Loposser is correct: The two School Board members whose terms will expire at the end of 2020 (Nancy Van Doren and current chairman Tannia Talento, both Democrats) have announced they will not seek new terms. Van Doren will have served six years, Talento four when they leave office next December.
Finding success on Election Day may prove a tough sell for Arlington Republicans, however, as they will face the Democratic sample ballot in a year that is likely to see huge turnout due to the presidential race. And while not all those who turn out to vote for president will cast ballots for local races, there will be enough of them to give Democrats a decided advantage next Nov. 3.
Officially, School Board seats in Virginia are nonpartisan posts, and political parties are prohibited from formally nominating candidates. But they can “endorse” candidacies, which often amounts to the same thing – all five current Arlington School Board members received the Democratic nod before winning general-election victories, and the last time a non-Democrat served on the School Board was when Republican Dave Foster held a seat from 2000-07. Since then, Republicans largely have stayed out of School Board races.
Loposser, however, is undaunted by the odds: He says forward-thinking candidates will have a shot even if they don’t have the backing of Democrats.
The “likelihood that you will pick up support across the political spectrum is significant if you can craft a pro-student message that challenges the status quo,” he wrote to the party faithful.
Candidates for School Board will have until June to file requisite paperwork to get on the ballot. Democrats will choose their endorsees before that, likely holding a caucus if more than two candidates emerge to seek the party’s nod.
