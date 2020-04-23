The chairman of the Arlington County Republican Committee is hoping for a sooner-rather-than-later return to normal(ish) political activity in Arlington.
“We are exploring options to take these meetings online if the COVID-19 situation progresses into late May, but I am hopeful we will be able to meet again in person soon,” Andrew Loposser said in an April 22 memo to party members.
Currently, such politician likely would be banned under Gov. Northam’s directives effectively prohibiting gatherings through early June. But the governor has the ability to change that timeline as conditions warrant.
Loposser said he was hopeful there would be some easing of restrictions, where appropriate.
“Despite media hysteria augmented by the fact that most Americans have little opportunity to do anything other than stay glued to 24-hour coverage, the numbers show the COVID-19 situation is subsiding,” he said.
The Arlington County Republican Committee canceled its April meeting in the wake of public-health concerns.
Whenever they gather again – in person or “virtually” – Republicans still will have to see if they can recruit candidates for a number of upcoming local political races, including:
• The County Board seat currently held by Democrat Libby Garvey, which will be on the Nov. 3 ballot. Republicans have until June 9 to nominate a candidate.
• The County Board seat of the late Erik Gutshall, whose death is resulting in a special election, likely in late June, to fill the remainder of his term.
• The School Board seats currently held by Nancy Van Doren and Tannia Talento, who are not seeking re-election in the Nov. 3 general election. Political parties cannot in Virginia nominate candidates for School Board, but can “endorse” candidates; all contenders for those posts have until June 9 to file the requisite paperwork with state election officials.
