The Arlington County Republican Committee often has a hard time competing with its Democratic counterpart at the ballot box. But the local GOP is working to win the battle of social media.
Local Republicans recently announced that Taylor Jack, a rising senior at James Madison University, has joined the party’s public-relations team, working under communications director Matthew Hurtt.
“I’m excited to help manage the communications strategy,” Jack said at the May 28 meeting of the Arlington County Republican Committee.
Hurtt noted that the Arlington County Republican Committee has a very active presence on Facebook, and works with other Republican groups around Northern Virginia in “running a coherent, cohesive message.”
“People are seeing our content, engaging with us,” he said. “We are having an outsized presence.”
Arlington Republican chairman Andrew Loposser said maintaining a strong social-media message represents an opportunity to reach a large group of people in a time- and cost-effective way.
“It means a lot,” he said.
