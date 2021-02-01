[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Whether the prime consideration is public policy, pure politics or (most likely) a combination of the two, Arlington Republicans appear to see an opening in forcefully questioning the county school system’s lackadaisical back-to-class efforts.
Keeping students out of classrooms for months on end is “destroying the lives of our children – it’s just failing them miserably,” Arlington GOP chairman Andrew Loposser thundered at the party’s first meeting of the new year.
The Republican barrage was not trained on rank-and-file teachers – who seem to hold a wide array of views on returning to class – but the professional educational organizations that represent some of them. Those groups, even while operating without traditional union powers available in other states, have cowed superintendents and school boards into a duck-and-cover position on the issue akin to 1950s-era atomic-bomb testing.
“It’s absolutely insane. It’s nearly criminal,” said Pete Snyder, whose recently announced campaign for governor is focusing for the moment on getting classrooms back open. “It needs to end. It puts parents in an impossible situation.”
The Arlington GOP, which in recent years has had challenges recruiting candidates for any office and has not backed a successful School Board contender in more than a decade, now seems to be on the lookout for someone who can galvanize disaffected parents into action and electoral success.
The party’s Jan. 27 meeting included participation from Russell Laird, the parent of an 8-year-old daughter who, in what likely is a longshot effort, is suing the Arlington school system to force a return to classes.
His daughter “should be in second grade, but she is stuck at home,” Laird said, calling current online instruction “a proven inferior path of education” that therefore violates the Virginia constitution.
School leaders across Northern Virginia closed classrooms last March as the pandemic began its run through the nation. Eventually, the Arlington school system managed to cobble together an online-learning effort from scratch, but most now acknowledge that the remainder of the 2019-20 school year was effectively a wasted effort that provided nothing new to county public-school students.
Arlington school officials last June were first in the region to announce no in-person return to school in September, a decision that coincidentally or not came not long after then-President Donald Trump vocally called on school systems to bring students back to class. With the exception of a small cohort of students requiring special-education services, Arlington schools remain shuttered to roughly 28,0000 students.
Attending the Jan. 27 GOP meeting on behalf of Arlington Parents for Education, which seeks a return to classes, was Chris Myers, who blamed the School Board and top APS leadership for “just a complete lack of concern” for students.
“I’m just dumbfounded how we can’t make this work,” said Myers of a reopening effort. “It’s not just that the School Board is not engaged; the County Board is not engaged.”
The lost learning, he said, “ is going to be tremendous, [with] consequences for years to come.”
(Arlington Parents for Education is a nonpartisan group; one presumes its leadership would happily make its case in front of the Arlington County Democratic Committee, as well, if asked.)
Myers’ is one of the roughly 5 percent of Arlington households that have deserted the county school system since the onset of the pandemic, moving to private or parochial schools.
“My kids have been in school since September, five days a week,” he said.
With School Board Chairman Monique O’Grady apparently deciding not to seek a second term in November, there will be an open seat up for grabs, and GOP party leadership seems intrigued by the prospect of lining up a viable candidate.
Arlington Republicans have not backed a successful School Board bid since getting behind David Foster, who served on the body from 2000 to 2008.
Under state law, School Board seats officially are nonpartisan, but political parties are able to “endorse” candidates without formally nominating them. All five current Arlington School Board members garnered the Democratic endorsement before winning general-election victories.
