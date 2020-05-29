Republicans interested in making what likely would be a longshot run for Arlington County Board in November have until June 5 to file for the party’s nomination.
The Arlington County Republican Committee set the deadline at its May 28 meeting, as well as putting in place a $2,000 candidate-filing fee.
If more than one candidate qualifies for the nomination, the party will hold a quick online vote to select its nominee on June 8, just prior to the June 9 deadline for all candidates to file with county election officials for the Nov. 3 election.
Despite the tight timetable, “that would give us time to get it done,” said Mark Kelly, chairman of the 8th District Republican Committee.
Thus far, no Republican has announced plans to make the run in a race that already features incumbent Democratic County Board Chairman Libby Garvey and perennial independent Audrey Clement. (Republicans do have a candidate – Bob Cambridge – running in the July 7 special election to fill the seat of the late County Board member Erik Gutshall. He is facing Democrat Takis Karantonis and independent Susan Cunningham.)
General elections always prove difficult for Republicans and independents in Arlington, and no point in the cycle is a more uphill battle than during general-election years. In 2016, when Republicans did not have a candidate for County Board, Donald Trump won just 17 percent of the vote in the county, and probably will do about the same in 2020.
At the May 28 GOP meeting, there was some discussion that the $2,000 filing fee might be too high, but party leaders – perhaps hoping to dissuade the appearance of gadfly candidates – carried the day. Party chair Andrew Loposser called the fee “appropriate” and former party chair Scott McGeary said putting in place a filing fee of more than a merely nominal amount “had been customary” in the past. Often, however, the party ultimately donates the filing fee back to the campaign coffers of its nominee.
Garvey, who has served on the County Board since 2012, had been slated to face Chanda Choun in the Democratic primary this year. But Choun pulled out of that race to seek Gutshall’s seat (falling short in the Democratic caucus), leaving the incumbent with a straight shot to Nov. 3.
How about an accurate characterization of Chair Garvey: Perennially focused on the wants of about a dozen major league developers and favored special interest groups, to the extent everyone else is a nuisance.
[thumbup]to hardcore Conservatives leaving the Republican Party and another [thumbup]to hardcore Progressives leaving the Democratic Party. We are talking about 15 million on the Right and 15 million on the Left who have taken turns inflicting their ideological warfare on 300 million in the Center for the past 50 years. Most recent was Trump Impeachment 4 months ago when America should have been full out preparing to fight the CV epidemic.
