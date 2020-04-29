The League of Women Voters of Arlington has announced its support of instant-runoff (also known as “ranked-choice”) voting in County Board elections.
“Virginians were leaders in creating American democracy, and it’s only fitting that we are now one of a handful of states updating our democracy to include ranked-choice voting,” local League president Joan Porte said.
General Assembly members this year approved legislation by Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) allowing Arlington to switch to instant-runoff voting for County Board elections as early as this November. County Board members would need to vote to support the change, with such a vote needed to be taken in July to make the switch for the November election, where board chairman Libby Garvey’s seat is on the ballot.
In instant-runoff elections, voters can (but are not required to) rank candidates in order of preference. If no candidate receives a majority of votes, the candidate with the lowest vote total is eliminated, his or her votes are reallocated as directed by voters, and the process continues until a candidate wins a majority.
Supporters of the proposal say it would encourage more civil elections, since candidates would be trying to appeal to a broader group than just their base, and would tamp down on the possibility that fringe candidates would sneak into office with a minority of votes in large fields of candidates.
Arlington election officials say they have the technological infrastructure to implement the change, should county leaders decide to go the instant-runoff route. Garvey previously has expressed interest in getting the change in place in time for the 2020 general election, although the costs involved in leading a public-outreach effort with voters could prove prohibitive given budget constraints in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic decline.
Would a change in the voting procedure make much difference in County Board election results? Probably not at the general-election level, where Democrats have almost total dominance.
But it certainly could impact Democratic primary elections, which until now have – like all Virginia primaries – been run as winner-take-all contests but also could be shifted to instant-runoff events under the new legislation.
Hope’s legislation applies exclusively to Arlington. A separate bill enacted in the 2020 General Assembly session would allow other localities to move to instant-runoff voting for boards of supervisors and city councils, but will not go into effect until the 2021 election cycle.
