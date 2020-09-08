The League of Women Voters of Arlington is planning a number of outreach efforts leading up to the Nov. 3 election.
The organization has established an “I Am Voting Because” video program, asking local residents to record short videos explaining why voting is so important.
“This is a great boost to our social-media presence,” the organization said, noting that it was conceived by Robin and Emma Wosje.
In addition, volunteers from the League of Women Voters will be putting stickers, encouraging residents to votes, on doors of those living in low-turnout areas of the county.
The decals will be distributed under current public-health guidelines. The 20 slots offered by the organization to distribute them quickly filled.
The League of Women Voters of Arlington was founded in 1944. For information on the initiatives, e-mail lwvarlingtonva@gmail.com or see the Website at https://my.lwv.org/virginia/arlington.
• • •
(1) comment
How about LWV going on record as being for fair and unbiased campaign coverage by local media for all candidates?
