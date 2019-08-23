The seven members of Arlington’s legislative delegation have locked up the farm vote – or at least the support of a political-action committee representing the farm vote.
The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation AgPAC, has endorsed 39 candidates for state Senate and 87 for House of Delegates. Endorsements are “based on recommendations of local committees of farmers” and “candidates are evaluated through a grassroots process on their understanding of the needs and challenges that we as farmers face in today’s times,” said Wayne Pryor, chairman of the Virginia Farm Bureau Foundation.
“Those who have received the AgPAC endorsement have a history of supporting issues important to agriculture or have demonstrated their commitment through their participation in the evaluation process,” Pryor said.
Sens. Barbara Favola (D-31st), Adam Ebbin (D-30th) and Janet Howell (D-32nd) and Dels. Patrick Hope (D-47th), Rip Sullivan (D-48th), Alfonso Lopez (D-49th) and Mark Levine (D-45th) received the endorsements.
“We believe these candidates will help protect the agriculture and forestry industry and ensure that it remains the No. 1 industry in the commonwealth,” Pryor said.
Of the seven, only two – Howell and Lopez – are being challenged in the Nov. 5 election. The other five are unopposed.
