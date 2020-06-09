Arlington election officials are pleading with those voting by mail in two upcoming elections: “Please slow down.”
The elections office on June 7 reported some mail-in ballots have come back incomplete, which may render them invalid and leave voters with no recourse to correct them.
“Take your time,” election officials said. “Read the instructions. Use the checklist on the return envelope. Once a voter drops their ballot in a mail box, it is considered cast – we cannot notify a voter that they did not correctly complete information.”
One issue that has cropped up: Ballots being returned without being witnessed, a requirement under state law. “We cannot accept ballots that state ‘witnesses are not needed because of COVID-19’ in place of a witness signature,” election officials said.
Election officials currently are processing absentee ballots both for the June 23 Republican U.S. Senate primary and the July 7 County Board special election. Voting will take place as scheduled at all precincts those days, but voters are being encouraged to cast absentee ballots by mail.
The deadline to request mail ballots is June 16 for the primary and June 30 for the special election. Ballots must be received at the elections office by 7 p.m. on the day of the election to be counted.
As of June 4, there had been 993 requests for absentee ballots by mail for the Republican primary and 6,535 for the special election.
(Not helping an already complicated and fluid situation: Election officials report that a third-party organization mailed several thousand absentee applications to voters with a pre-filled election date of June 23 but which may have been intended for the July 7 special election. Election staff are working to sort out the matter, which in some cases may result in the ballot requests being rejected and voters asked to try again.)
If still in doubt after taking a breath and reading the instructions, voters are asked to contact the elections office. “We are here to help you,” officials said.
