Arlington voters wishing to cast ballots in the July 7 Arlington County Board special election but who have not yet registered to vote should act quickly.
While county election officials say they are waiting for clarification from state officials on the actual registration deadline, “voters should be strongly encouraged to submit registrations by May 26,” county election officials said on May 15.
“We cannot process new voters’ applications or address updates while books are closed for the [June 23] Republican primary,” county election officials said. “We will not be able to process any address changes or new voters for a prolonged period after May 26.”
Democrat Takis Karantonis, Republican Bob Cambridge and independent Susan Cunningham are on the July 7 ballot, which will determine the successor to the late County Board member Erik Gutshall, who died in April.
The winner will serve the remaining 18 months of Gutshall’s term.
In-person absentee voting begins May 22, although county election officials are encouraging voters to request mail-in absentee ballots if possible. As of May 15, more than 2,400 county residents had requested absentee ballots.
For full information, see the Website at vote.arlingtonva.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.