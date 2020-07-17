That there will be satellite-voting locations available to Arlington’s electorate in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 3 general election is almost a given. But the details are still a work in progress.
Four years ago, absentee voting was offered at two satellite locations – the Walter Reed and Madison community centers – along with in-person absentee voting at the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center in Courthouse. For 2020, early voting will take place at the Bozman facility starting Sept. 18; the locations of any satellite-voting facilities and their hours of operation remain to be determined.
“No final decisions have been made,” county elections chief Gretchen Reinemeyer told the Sun Gazette. A final determination will be made by the county’s Electoral Board in consultation with staff.
In recent weeks, the government in neighboring Fairfax County – which has about five times Arlington’s population – approved 14 satellite-voting locations in that county, starting Oct. 14, which will operate in addition to the early-voting facility at the Fairfax County Government Center.
The goal is to provide more opportunities for voters to cast ballots in advance, so precincts are not overwhelmed on Election Day.
In 2020, the effort takes on added meaning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is likely to remain a factor in the fall and could make crowds at precincts even more of a challenge. For two recent elections (the June 23 U.S. Senate primary and the July 7 County Board special election), Arlington officials encouraged voters to cast ballots by mail, with about 22 percent doing so for the primary and slightly more than 50 percent for the special election.
With the exception of presidential-election years, the three members of the Arlington Electoral Board – two Democrats and a Republican – have been skittish about approving satellite-voting locations, citing cost and staffing concerns. In recent years, they have been pressed by the Arlington County Democratic Committee to make satellite locations available before every general election.
