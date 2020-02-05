Mark your calendars: On Tuesday, March 10, Arlington Senior Democrats will host candidates seeking the party’s endorsement for School Board.
Contenders are seeking the party’s nod in a springtime caucus. The top two finishers will move on to the Nov. 3 general election.
(Incumbents Tannia Talento and Nancy Van Doren earlier announced they would not seek re-election.)
The monthly Arlington Senior Democrats meeting is held at noon at Busboys and Poets in Shirlington. The cost is $25 by cash or check; those planning on attending should R.S.V.P. to Bob Platt at rcplatt@gmail.com.
