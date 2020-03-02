Candidates for the Democratic endorsement for two School Board seats are slated to participate in a luncheon forum sponsored by Arlington Senior Democrats on March 10.
The six announced candidates are seeking the seats of incumbents Tannia Talento and Nancy Van Doren, who are not seeking re-election. They include David Priddy, Terron Sims, Symone Walker, Cristina Diaz-Torres, Sandy Munnell and Steve Krieger.
The luncheon is slated for noon at Busboys and Poets in Shirlington. The cost is $25 by cash or check; those planning to attend should e-mail Bob Platt at rcplatt@gmail.com.
Democrats will select their endorsees in two days of caucus voting in May. Under state law, School Board seats formally are nonpartisan, but political parties are allowed to “endorse” (rather than formally nominate) candidates.
