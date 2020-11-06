Critics of the Arlington school system didn’t find much success in making their discontent known at the ballot box.
Ad-hoc activist groups angered by the school system’s no-return-to-school policy and its bobbing and weaving on elementary-school redistricting had mounted an effort aimed at convincing voters to oppose the $52.7 million school bond on the Nov. 3 ballot. But in the end, the bond passed with 79.3 percent of the vote, according to preliminary tallies released by county election officials.
That puts the school bond’s rate of victory third out of five, behind the $3.6 million park bond (80.1 percent) and the $29.9 million transportation bond (79.6 percent). Trailing slightly behind were the $50.8 million stormwater bond (79.2 percent) and the $7.5 million infrastructure bond (75 percent).
Any effort to defeat a local bond is guaranteed headwinds, as voters in Arlington have not turned one down since Jimmy Carter was in the White House. Success almost is guaranteed when bonds are sent out in presidential-election years, where large numbers of voters in the county’s rental corridors tend to reflexively vote “yes” without a second thought.
In another sign that Arlington voters were not overly irked by school-system governance (if they are even aware of it), Democratic endorsees Cristina Diaz-Torres and David Priddy easily outpaced independent Symone Walker in the School Board race. The winners will replace Tannia Talento and Nancy Van Doren, who opted not to seek re-election this year.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.