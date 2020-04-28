Not one, not two but potentially three Arlington School Board seats – a majority of the five-member board – could be on the ballot Nov. 3, depending on the outcome of the special election for the late Erik Gutshall’s County Board seat.
School Board member Barbara Kanninen has filed to seek the Democratic nomination for the special election, which likely will be determined by online voting of party leaders in early May. The winner of the nomination battle moves on to the July 7 special election, and would be the anticipated victor filling out the remaining 18 months of Gutshall’s term.
Kanninen was the first candidate to emerge after the election date was set by Circuit Court Judge William Newman Jr. last week, but it is likely to be a field of at least several Democrats. The filing date to compete in the Democratic endorsement process is May 2.
If Kanninen wins the nomination, she would not have to resign from the School Board unless and until she won the County Board seat. Were that to happen, state law requires the School Board (or Circuit Court) to fill the vacancy within 45 days, with a special election for the seat held concurrently with the Nov. 3 general election.
The last time such a scenario played out was in early 2012, when School Board member Libby Garvey won a special election to fill the County Board seat of Barbara Favola, who had been elected to the state Senate. School Board members appointed Todd McCracken to serve in the interim, with Noah Simon being elected to the seat that November.
The seats of School Board members Nancy Van Doren and Tannia Talento already are slated to be on the ballot Nov. 3. Neither is seeking re-election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.