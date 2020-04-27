Barring intervention by the courts, legislature or governor, a special election will be held Tuesday, July 7, to fill the remainder of the term of Arlington County Board member Erik Gutshall, who died April 16.
Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr. on April 24 formally ordered the election, choosing the later of two dates available to him under the Code of Virginia. Newman’s other option was June 30.
Voting will take place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all Arlington precincts, although county election officials are pleading with the public to vote absentee via mail.
As soon as Newman’s signature on the election order was dry, the gears of the election process began to spring to life.
On the afternoon of April 24, the Arlington Electoral Board voted 3-0 to set May 8 as the filing deadline for candidates seeking the seat. That also was the latest day on the calendar that the deadline could have been set under Virginia state law, which mandates a 60-day window between candidate filing and elections.
“It’s the best we can do. We want to give Democrats, Republicans and independents the most time possible” to file, said Electoral Board vice chairman Matthew Weinstein, one of two Democrats on the panel.
Both Newman and the Electoral Board were scrupulous in following state law on the setting of the special election, but the county’s Democratic leadership expressed concern that the May 8 deadline would not give the party enough time to have a nominee in place.
Party leaders asked Gov. Northam to use his power to push the election back two weeks, but also have been strategizing on ways to get it pushed back more significantly – to late August or beyond – including considering a potential court challenge.
“A vote-by-mail nomination caucus open to all [Democratic] voters in Arlington would best serve the interests of democracy and Arlington voters during this unprecedented public-health crisis,” Arlington County Democratic Committee chair Jill Caiazzo said. “We need more time to establish and implement a vote-by-mail process.”
Absent a delay, most Democrats will have no say in choosing the nominee, as the Democratic Committee plans to select one by a vote of the party’s steering committee and county committee, conducted online in an instant-runoff format May 5-6. Prospective candidates have until May 2 to file paperwork with the party.
Democrats had the option of scrapping the winnowing process and simply having everyone run in the special election, letting the chips fall where they may. The problem with going that route? It could open the door for an independent like former County Board member John Vihstadt to break the party’s monopoly on local governance by coming out on top in a crowded field.
Vihstadt has told the Sun Gazette he is “not inclined” to make a run to return to the body where he served from 2014 to 2018, citing work at his law firm and in other civic arenas. But there is time between now and May 8 for him to change his mind, or be convinced to run.
“I’m getting lots of encouragement, and the dynamics of a special election are tempting,” Vihstadt acknowledged.
(As of press time, Republicans had not publicly announced a process for candidate recruitment. In 2014, the GOP threw in its lot with Vihstadt, although four years later there was a more distant relationship. That year, Vihstadt was defeated by Democrat Matt de Ferranti, falling victim to animosity against Donald Trump among the Arlington electorate, who turned out in droves to support the Democratic sample ballot top to bottom.)
Assuming the July 7 election date holds firm, county election officials plan to have ballots printed in time for absentee voting to begin May 22. They also will be working to recruit pollworkers for what will be the second election in a span of two weeks (the state primary is June 23).
Come what may, “we’ll make it work,” said the county’s elections director, Gretchen Reinemeyer.
For both upcoming elections, officials at the local and state levels are asking the public to vote by mail so that crowds at the polls are thin.
“There will be quite a few changes” at the polls to address health issues, Reinemeyer said. “We are trying to make voting accessible and safe for voters and our employees. Voting by mail is the safest way.”
The winner of the special election will assume office immediately after meeting all qualification requirements, likely without much pomp and circumstance given the current situation. The swearing-in of a Gutshall successor, whose truncated term will run until December 2021, will bring the County Board back to its full complement of five.
Gutshall, who was chairing the Planning Commission when he was elected to the County Board in November 2017, was felled by brain cancer at age 49. He was the fourth County Board member to die in office since the body was created in 1932, the first since board chairman Charles Monroe died of a stroke while chairing a meeting in January 2003.
Following the death of Monroe, Walter Tejada was elected to fill the remainder of his term, and served on the County Board until 2015.
