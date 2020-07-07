Polls will be open across Arlington from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today as voters select a County Board member to fill the term of the late Erik Gutshall, who died in April.
Democrat Takis Karantonis, Republican Bob Cambridge and independent Susan Cunningham are seeking the post. The winner will serve out the remaining 18 months of Gutshall’s term.
It will be the second election conducted in Arlington during the COVID-19 pandemic; county election officials and their counterparts statewide on June 23 conducted the Republican U.S. Senate primary.
In both instances, voters were asked to consider voting by mail in advance of Election Day. In Arlington, only about one-fifth of voters casting ballots in the Senate primary did so, but the percentage is expected to be higher in the County Board race.
