An all-out press by the Arlington County Democratic Committee achieved its micro objective when it came to a state constitutional amendment on redistricting. But at the broader level, the efforts fell far short.
Following the dictates of the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s sample ballot, 55.2 percent of county voters cast ballots against the redistricting amendment, which turns the legislative-redistricting process over to a bipartisan panel of legislators and state residents.
But, as expected, the measure had little trouble statewide, with 65.8 percent of voters supporting it, according to preliminary results from Virginia election officials.
Over the summer, the Arlington County Democratic Committee joined other Democratic groups statewide in opposing the measure. They say there are better ways to get truly nonpartisan redistricting in the future, but voters seemed to conclude that position was merely a smokescreen for more partisan intentions, since without passage of the amendment, Democrats in Richmond would have maintained complete control of the 2021 congressional and General Assembly boundary process.
While Democratic groups across the commonwealth voted to oppose the amendment, a number of prominent local and state Democrats (including U.S. Rep. Don Beyer and the three state senators representing Arlington) backed the measure.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(1) comment
Arlington County is the most intelligent and best run county in the state, out of county trolls love to trash the place but it isn't based in reality.
