Arlington officials say starting to sell long-term bonds, rather than simply using pay-as-you-go funds, to ramp up improvements to an outdated and sometimes overwhelmed watershed-collection network won’t crowd out other priorities, including schools, parks and transportation.
But it comes in the form of a promise, not a guarantee.
Perhaps a little background is in order.
To retain its AAA bond ratings, the county government long has maintained a policy that total debt service – interest payments and repayment of principal – for the hundreds of millions of dollars in outstanding government debt would not exceed 10 percent of the county’s annual budget.
(County officials often come close; some years the debt service hits 9.7 percent or 9.8 percent of the total budget.)
The fear of some in the community is that, if the government starts ramping up bond sales to pay for extensive watershed projects, it would bump up against that ceiling, meaning bonding for other capital projects would have to be deferred.
Not to worry, county-government officials say.
“The stormwater piece will be treated differently. It would not be under that 10-percent [cap],” said Jason Friess of the Department of Management Finance, the de-facto debt czar for the county government.
Why? Because county officials do not anticipate selling the debt like ordinary general-obligation bonds, but more like bonds for utilities. They will be secured by specific funds, rather than the more nebulous full faith and credit of the county government.
The funding to repay the bonds will come from the surcharge that for a number of years has been affixed to real-estate taxes for the purpose of stormwater improvements. It currently sits at 1.5 cents per $100 assessed valuation, or $135 a year for the owner of a home assessed at $900,000.
Because of that defined funding source, repaying principal and interest will not count against the overall bonding capacity, Friess said. (Left unsaid, however, is the question: If the county government embarks on a massive bond program for watershed improvements, how high could that tax surcharge go?)
Not everybody is fully convinced that the time is right to start down the road of bonding specific projects.
Gillian Burgess, a member of the county government’s Fiscal Affairs Advisory Commission, said there were a number of unknowns about the proposal, starting with the county government’s uncertain budget future.
“We are in a new fiscal context,” she said at a Sept. 23 Arlington Committee of 100 special forum called to address the topic in advance of the Nov. 3 election.
Burgess also voiced disquiet that the county government has yet to determine whether it wants to change the current tax-surcharge approach to funding watershed projects, or go some other direction. And, she said, investments in the projects under consideration with the bond represent an effort to deal with the symptoms rather than the root causes of the flooding.
One who knows a thing or two about what happens when Mother Nature gets testy is Karen Vasquez, a former county-government economic-development staffer whose home in the Leeway Overlee neighborhood sustained $100,000 in uninsured damage due to basement flooding in the summer of 2019.
That July, as the region was being pummeled by a relatively brief but incredibly intense rainstorm, her home ended up with “5 feet of water in the basement in about 10 minutes,” Vasquez said, pointing to sewer infrastructure that became overwhelmed as the culprit.
“There’s just a lot of houses emptying into a single storm drain,” she said (acknowledging her newer, large house is “part of the problem”).
While sewer systems can last forever with proper care – one in Rome, the Cloaca Maxima, traces its roots back 2,600 years – Arlington’s network is in need of attention now, acknowledged Mike Moon of the Arlington Department of Environmental Services.
“Most of the system in Arlington County are between 60 and 80 years old – we have to maintain what we have,” he said.
If approved by voters, the $50.8 million bond funding would be parceled out over five successive fiscal years to address specific projects in areas including the Torreyson Run, Spout Run and Lubber Run watersheds, as well as provide funds for engineering studies and, possibly, land acquisition.
Odds favor passage of the watershed-improvement bond – Arlington voters haven’t turn down a local bond referendum since 1979 and generally give them 70 percent or more support.
But, for curiosity’s sake, what would happen to the county government’s plan if the electorate turns thumbs down next month?
“We do have some reserves,” Moon said. “We will do the best we can.”
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa.]
(1) comment
So guess what occurs when the County (for once) focuses on needs, not wants? Local Media question replacing old essential public infrastructure. Plenty of money for new dedicated sports and recreation infrastructure though.
