If Arlington County Board members want to enact instant-runoff voting this November, they will have a narrow window of opportunity to do so.
A vote to make the switch would have to be made by July, since board members do not meet in August and “September would be too late – we’d already have ballots printed,” county elections director Gretchen Reinemeyer told Electoral Board members on March 13.
General Assembly members this year approved legislation by Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) allowing Arlington to switch to instant-runoff (also known as “ranked-choice”) voting for County Board elections as early as this November. Gov. Northam signed the measure into law last week.
The bill does not automatically eliminate the existing election procedure, in which the highest-vote-getting candidate (or candidates, when there are several seats on the ballot) automatically wins. But it gives the County Board authority to switch to the instant-runoff procedure, in which voters can (but are not required to) rank candidates in order of preference.
If no candidate receives a majority of votes, the candidate with the lowest vote total is eliminated, his or her votes are reallocated as directed by voters, and the process continues until a candidate wins a majority.
Arlington election officials say they have the technological infrastructure to implement the change, if the county leaders decide to go the instant-runoff route. County Board Chairman Libby Garvey has expressed interest in getting the change in place in time for the 2020 general election.
However, there are two challenges that may provide speed bumps:
• Hope’s bill was amended during the legislative process to require Arlington officials to absorb all costs of the Virginia Department of Elections in accommodating instant-runoff voting, which has never been used in state-run elections before.
• The bill also gives the Department of Elections de-facto power to decide the timeline of implementation, although State Board of Elections chairman Bob Brink (a former legislator from Arlington) said he would work to support implementation.
Would a change in the voting procedure make much difference in County Board election results? Probably not at the general-election level, where Democrats have almost total dominance.
But it certainly would impact Democratic primary elections. One veteran campaign-watcher noted that, had the procedure been in place in decades gone by, some of the most acclaimed Democratic County Board members likely never would have made it to office.
“Be careful what you wish for,” was this campaign-watcher’s caution to those supporting the change.
Hope’s measure applies only to Arlington; a similar bill, patroned by Charlottesville Democrat Sally Hudson, would expand ranked-choice voting to boards of supervisors and other local governing bodies statewide, but would not go into effect until 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.