He may end up being part of a cast of thousands, but an Arlington resident has thrown his hat into the ring to become Virginia’s next lieutenant governor.
And unlike many seeking the Democratic nomination, Xavier Warren appears to be focusing on economic, rather than social-justice, issues.
“I’m running for this office not only because I love Virginia but because the duties of the position are to create jobs, foster entrepreneurship and grow the commonwealth’s revenue so that people and localities can support themselves,” he said in a Jan. 6 kickoff announcement.
“I’m the only candidate with the necessary hands-on experience and business expertise to create good-paying jobs for Virginians and grow back our economy,” said Warren, who later that evening was one of two contenders for the job to speak at the online meeting of the Arlington County Democratic Committee.
“We can send one of our own to be the next lieutenant governor,” Warren said at that meeting, where he also pushed the theme of economic growth.
A graduate of Hampton University and Georgetown University, Warren has been an entrepreneur, NFL agent and activist.
“I’ve lived and worked in both rural and urban Virginia, and I know the unique challenges [each] faces,” he said in a kickoff announcement.
Also at the Jan. 6 Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting, Norfolk City Council member Andria McClellan also briefly addressed the audience as she preps a bid for lieutenant governor.
Virginia’s current lieutenant governor, Democrat Justin Fairfax, has launched a bid for governor. The field to succeed him, at least on the Democratic side, is getting crowded.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
