The Prince William County region will have its first new commonwealth’s attorney in more than 50 years, but it will likely be a Democrat, again.
Democratic Amy Asworth appears ready to defeat Republican Mike May with 53,919 votes to 39,047 votes, with 83% of precincts reporting.
Unofficial results are according to VPAP. Final results should be certified by local and state election officials later this week.
Democrat Paul Ebert has served as the county’s top prosecutor since 1968. He announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election.
Ebert defeated May in 2015 with 35,212 to 31,430 vote. May’s second attempt at the seat again focused on his experience as a trial lawyer and Occoquan District supervisor (from 2007-2016)
Ashworth has been a lawyer for 24 years, including 11 years in the commonwealth’s attorney’s office handling special victims cases.
Both candidates said they would work to improve the office’s hiring process, including an effort for more diversity.
Ashworth said if elected, she would restructure the office to appoint staff to cover violent crimes; special victims; special investigations such as narcotics, gangs and human trafficking; juvenile cases; and domestic violence. Ashworth said this structure would ensure consistent focus on these areas.
Ashworth said she wrote a mission statement that she would establish if elected that will be the guiding principle for the office.
Part of it reads, “As public servants, we will vigorously enforce our laws, pursue the truth, and deal openly and honestly with the community, law enforcement agencies, and victims of crime.”
(1) comment
Horrible attorney. She’ll be a disaster as a commonwealth attorney!
PWC deserves her!
