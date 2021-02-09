[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Candidates for statewide office are making pilgrimages to monthly Arlington County Democratic Committee meetings. And with current pandemic conditions, they are doing so from the comfort of their own homes or offices.
Among those seeking statewide slots attending the Feb. 3 meeting of the committee was Del. Lee Carter (D-Manassas), an aspirant for governor.
In remarks, Carter – who tacks left even in a roomful of Democrats – said he would be “a governor that is truly different from what you’ve seen before . . . a governor for the rest of us.”
Also making remarks at the gathering were lieutenant-governor aspirants Del. Elizabeth Guzman (D-Prince William) and Sean Perryman.
Several other candidates for governor spoke at the party’s January meeting, and others are likely in coming months. The same type of scenario is playing out at monthly meetings of the Arlington County Republican Committee, where candidates for the GOP nomination for statewide office are making their case to the rank-and-file.
Democrats will pick their nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in a June primary.
