Millions of Virginians cast their votes for president on or before early November. But only a handful of Virginians held the votes that really mattered.
Margo Horner and Cragg Hines, who were members of the Democratic slate to the Electoral College from Virginia, reported on their experiences at the Jan. 6 Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting.
“It was a great experience, it really was,” said Horner, who chairs the 8th District Democratic Committee and served as an at-large elector for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
“It was a great honor,” added Hines, who was the 8th District elector for the Biden-Harris ticket, despite being a self-proclaimed opponent of the nation’s method of selecting presidents and vice presidents. (“I hate the Electoral College, but it’s all we’ve got,” he said.)
Virginia’s 13 Democratic electors – two statewide and one for each of the commonwealth’s 11 congressional districts – gathered in Richmond Dec. 14 at noon to formally cast their ballots.
“It was pouring rain,” noted Hines, although he acknowledged that may have had the benefit of minimizing the potential danger from any organized protests. Indeed, the heavy rains that day did keep down crowds of onlookers.
The Jan. 6 Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting took place as members of Congress were reassembling in order to certify the Electoral College results, after a day of protests that turned violent in and around the U.S. Capitol. Those incidents led Arlington Democrats to do something they virtually never do – begin their meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance.
