Virginia’s first two Latinas in the state legislature will be heading back together after each won re-election Tuesday.
Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st, defeated Republican D.J. Jordan, 14,621 votes to 13,114 votes in unofficial results.
Voters in the House’s 51st District were faced with a rematch on the ballot Tuesday, and they ended up backing the incumbent.
Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st, received 15,499 votes, compared to Republican Rich Anderson’s 12,872 votes.
All results are unofficial until certified by local and state election officials later this week.
Ayala’s win in 2017 sent Anderson home after serving four terms in Richmond.
This year, she ran on accomplishments in Richmond over the last two years, including Medicaid expansion and school salary increases.
And Ayala improved on her win in 2017. Back then, she won with 15,244 votes to 13,476.
She brought national attention to the race with visits from presidential candidates during the final weeks of the campaign, including Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.
Guzman was seeking a second term in the district that includes much of central Prince William County and a part of Fauquier. She defeated eight-term incumbent Del. Scott Lingamfelter in 2017 to take the seat as part of a “blue wave” of Democratic victories that continued Tuesday night.
Guzman raised more than $850,000 in the race. Jordan was able to raise nearly $560,000, more than enough to keep him competitive in the race, and boasted endorsements from U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Tim Scott of South Carolina during the final days of the race.
Republicans currently control both houses of the legislature by thin margins: 51-48 in the House of Delegates and 21-18 in the State Senate. Each chamber has one open seat.
Local Democrats campaigned on the fact that pressure from the blue wave of Democrats elected in 2017 helped secure Medicaid expansion during the last session. An additional 400,000 Virginians now qualify for Medicaid, with more than 331,600 people enrolled, including 12,464 people in Prince William County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.